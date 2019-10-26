Bigil Box Office Report: Vijay starrer takes a huge opening

The Tamil film ‘Bigil’ starring Superstar Vijay has took a huge opening in the box-office. The sports drama film directed by Atlee has received positive response from audience and the critics.

On the first day the film has collected Rs.22 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. This is the biggest opener in 2019. The film has beat the first day record of Viswasam of Ajtih and Petta of Rajinikanth.

The film has collected Rs.1.80 crore from Chennai city only. Bigil is placed at the third position after ‘2,0’ and ‘Sarkar’ in the highest opening day collection in Chennai.

In Andhra Pradesh the film has collected Rs.4.2 crore.