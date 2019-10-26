Floods and landslides devastates Japan, 10 killed and several missing

Floods and landslides caused by heavy relentless rains have devastated Japan.Authorities had confirmed 10 casualties uptill now and several are still missing.

Japan is facing a grim weather condition after typhoon Hagibis tore through Chiba North-East to Tokyo,which accompanied torrential rains bringing floods and land slides together.The next disaster struck Japan before the rubble of previous was removed.According to reports Chiba area alone had a casuality of 9,later an elderly women was found dead at the valley of Fukushima making death toll to 10.

Police and fire force are searching for any survivors trapped under the rubble using excavators.