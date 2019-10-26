French Open: P.V.Sindhu,Saina Nehwal crashes out: Satwik-Chirag enter semis

Giving a big disappointment to Indians the top Indian shuttle badminton players had crashed out from the French Open tournament. India’s top players P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal has crashed out from the women’s singles event of French Open.

World No.6 ranked Sindhu lost to world No.1 player Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan by 21-16,24-26,21-17 in the quarter finals.

Saina Nehwal also lost her quarter final match against the South Korean player An Se Young. Saina lost to the South Korean player by 22-20,23-21.

In Men’s doubles the Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has entered semi finals. They will face Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanbe.