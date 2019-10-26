Lucifer became the highest grossing Indian movie in GCC

The Mohanlal film ‘Lucifer’ directed by Prithviraj is the biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry. The film has collected Rs.200 crore and become the first Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club.

Now the film has bagged a unique record. The film has become the highest grossing Indian movie from GCC this year. This is for a first time that a Malayalam film achieving this achievement.

The film had created a new history for Malayalam Cinema at gulf market.

Lucifer has surpassed films like Baahubali 2, Bhajrangi Bhaijan, Dangal, Sultan, Dilwale, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Happy New Year, Raees etc .