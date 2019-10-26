Vignesh Shivan writes a touching note for his lady love Nayanthara

Lady superstar Nayanthara and Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship since 2015. They came to know about each other after joining hands for the former’s directorial film, ‘Naanum Rowdydhaan’ in which she was the heroine. Reportedly, they were friends initially and gradually it blossomed into love.

ignesh Shivan has recently shared an adorable picture of his lady love on Instagram. “Thank you than gamey Life after meeting you has been blessed with only sweet moments! Thank you for this day! Thank you for accepting to do this film .. thus giving me a chance to have a nice life Godbless you ! & May you always remain this beautiful person inside & outside – forever! Loads of love #nayanthara #NRD #4years #naanumrowdydhaan #lifesaver #blessed”, he captioned the photo.