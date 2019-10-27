BJP-ShivSena meets stalemate in Maharashtra, BJP rejects senas proposition to share the reign term

After the assembly elections, the BJP-Shivsena alliance is facing tough times to get themselves on favorable grounds. Analysts claim the BJPs underperformance in the 288 members strong Maharashtra Vidhan sabha had led Shivsena its main alley, ask for an increased dividend in power.

BJP won 105 constituencies while Shivsena was victorious in 56 seats.13 independents also won the recent by-polls.BJP would need Sena’s support for cabinet formation and are still locked-up in a stalemate with both parties taking rigid stances. Shivsena is demanding a shared reign term of 2 years each for BJP and Sena CM candidate. The other party would be given Dy.CM posts during the other’s reign term.

BJP has fixed a high-level meeting this Wednesday and a meeting between Sena chief Udhav Thackeray and BJP President Amit Shah prior to it is also on the cards.