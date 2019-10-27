‘Diwali treat’: A new poster of ‘Darbar’ released

As the whole nation is celebrating Diwali on Sunday, as a treat to fans a new poster of ‘Darbar’ was released by the makers.

The yet to release action thriller Tamil movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most anticipated and hyped movie. The film is directed by A R Murugadoss.

The poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions with the caption ‘Happy Deepavali’ and a fire emoticon tagged alongside. The poster was unveiled in Tamil and English.

In the new poster Rajinikanth can be seen holding a gun, aimed at someone right across Bandra-Worli sealink. The superstar can be seen wearing a blue shirt and grey jacket over it.

Nayanthara is the female lead in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director. Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad have handled the cinematography and editing of Darbar respectively. The film releases on January 14, 2020.