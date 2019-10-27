Eight militants surrendered

Eight militants belonging to banned terrorist organization ULFA(I) has surrendered in Tinsukia district in Assam on Saturday. Eight AK Series rifles, live ammunition and two hand grenades were recovered from them.

The militants were surrendered after the joint operations by Assam police, paramilitary forces and the Indian Army. As per the security forces many more militants will surrender in the coming days.

Earlier the Myanmar Army has carried out operations against the banned organizations camps in the country. The militants had to disperse their camps after the operation. This has demoralized the militants.

As per the Assam police around 54 militants including 42 from ULFA(I) had surrendered till October 18 this year.