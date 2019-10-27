‘Mann Ki Baat’: Prime Minister to address nation at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of Diwali 2019 on Sunday 11 AM. This was announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday. He will be addressing the nation through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

This is the 58th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ scheduled at every month-end.

In the last episode of the program Prime minister Modi had spoken about initiating a ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ campaign this Diwali to honour the girls who have brought a change in society. He had even called on the citizens to outline the achievements of ‘daughters’ of the country using Bharat Ki Laxmi hashtag.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcasted on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. People can hear the address of PM Modi radio programme on Sunday at 11 am on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile App.