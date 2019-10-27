PM Modi urges to popularize Indian festivals, Pleads peaceful co-existence in Ayodhya

Addressing the Nation on Diwali on the 58th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi urged people to promote the idea of festival tourism by inviting friends and relatives from adjacent states and countries to join festivities and celebrations.

“Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions globally. India is the land of festivals that presents immense possibilities for festival tourism,” he said. Modi also stressed for peaceful co-existence in Ayodhya, where a Supreme Court ruling is on the verge after the completion of hearing last week.