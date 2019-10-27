These interesting facts about Nayanthara will leave you amazed

Lady superstar Nayanthara is the one of the prominent actress of South Indian film industry. She is one of the most appealing actresses and desirable women as per research.

Nayanthara is called ‘lady Superstar’ as she is keen in selecting heroine oriented subjects and making them blockbusters. She enjoys ahuge fan base and has a star value of her own.

Nayanthara was born into an Orthodox Syrian Christian family later she converted to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai in 2011.

After the purification ceremony, a Certificate of Conversion to Hinduism was issued to her and her stage name, Nayantara, became her official name.

Nayantara started her acting career at a very young age. She has acted in over 57 films. She is also the original heroine in Bodyguard the original Malayalam film that was then remade in various languages including the Bollywood version with Dileep.

The actress has graduated with a degree in English Literature from Marthoma College. She wanted to further pursue studies in CA but had to drop the same due to her commitment towards films.

Nayantara was a model before becoming a professional actress . Nayantara used to do part time modelling before becoming an actress.

She was recognised by Sathyan Anthikad, seeing her modelling assignments and approached her for ‘Manassinakkare’.

Nayantara debut in the Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad.

She started her acting career at the age of 19 and continues it for 15 years. She the most popular actress in south India.

Nayanthara’s personal life is filled with controversies owing to her relationships with Simbu and Prabhu Deva.

Nayanthara has acted with all superstars in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. Not only she is a commercially successful actress, but executed many exemplary roles.

She was nominated 57 times and won 45 awards including Tamil Nadu’s Kalaimamani, State Awards, Filmfare Awards, CIFF, IIFA, SIIMA and Nandi awards. She received 8 different awards as Best Actress for the movie Sri Rama Rajyam.

Nayanthara is currently focussing in female-centric movies and many of them were box office hit numbers like Maya, Aramm, Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal. In Chennai, Kolamavu Kokila was screened at 4 AM in the theatres which other heroines had the privilege of.

Even after facing many failures in her personal as well as professional life, Nayanthara’s blooming confidence sailed her through. That’s why fans refer to her as ‘Lady Super Star’.