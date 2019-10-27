Video of Nia Sharma arriving for Diwali bash goes viral: Video

The whole of nation is celebrating Diwali on Sunday. And Bollywood is no exception for the celebration. Many Bollywood celebrities has conducted Diwali celebrations and many stars has participated in it.

But now a video of actress Nia Sharma arriving for a Diwali party has been viral on social media. The video clip has been shoot at the Diwali bash conducted by T-Series.

Nia Sharma arrived the party in silver looking dress. Nia Sharma has been selected as the ‘Most Sexy Asian Women’ by a British news daily Eastern Eye in 2017. Nia Sharma rose into fame after playing lead roles in TV series’s aired by Star Plus.