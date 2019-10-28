Make In India Effect : India develop its first ‘FTR’ for testing missiles at sea

India has finally acquired a defence capability that will be a gamechanger for the forces. Sources say that India has developed a floating test range that will be soon used to test missiles. The first FTR has been stationed at sea. Developed by the DRDO, the FTR is actually a 10,000-tonne ship that can be used as a launchpad for the missiles. The speciality of FTR is that the missile tests can be carried out without the issues of trouble to local population or any land limitation. This means that the missile tests from FTR would be largely hassle-free.

Only few nations around the world have similar defence capability. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, apart from the testing launchpad, the FTR will also be used to destroy enemy missiles in mid-air. FTR will enable the authorities carry out such missile tests at much shorter notice as there would be no requirement of any notice from the local authorities.