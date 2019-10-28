“Those who oppose lord Ram are destined to fail”: Yogi Adityanath

Giving a strong reply to opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that those who oppose lord Ram are “doomed to fail”.

“Those who oppose lord Ram are destined to fail. Opposition has no issue. It is their ill-fate that they neither got lord Ram’s ‘bhakti’ (devotion) nor ‘sharanaagati’ (submission),” Yogi Adityanath said at Ayodhya on Sunday.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya for Deepotsav on Saturday. He offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The Adityanath government celebrated Deepotsav in Ayodhya for the first time in October 2017. Adityanath also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for associating countries that “believe in Sanatan culture” with Deepotsav.

Veena Bhatnagar, deputy speaker and assistant minister of Fiji, was chief guest at this year’s Deepotsav. Kim Jung-sook, the first lady of South Korea, was the chief guest last year.