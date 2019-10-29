Latest NewsFashionLife Style

Parineeti Chopra look so hot in this black lace saree

Oct 29, 2019, 01:32 pm IST
Indian across the whole world has celebrated Diwali on Sunday.  Pictures from Diwali parties hosted by Bollywood celebrities  are all there on internet. The Bollywood celebrities had wished their fans Diwali greetings on their social media handle. and has also shared their photos in traditional dresses.

Among these the photo shared by Parineeti Chopra is storming the internet.  Parineeti Chopra  shared a picture of herself wearing a lacey black saree.

Saree, not saree! ?? Decided to wear one this time, enjoyed it! ? Happy Diwali everyone!

, “Saree, not saree! Happy Diwali everyone. Decided to wear a saree this time. Enjoyed it”, captioned Parineeti.  The actress look stunning in her black saree avatar.

On the work front, Parineeti has two big projects lined up. She has been prepping hard for the Saina Nehwal biopic. She has also wrapped up the shooting of the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train which was shot in London.

