A busy week ahead for CJI Ranjan Gogoi,Six judgements to make before eight duty days to retirement

The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is about to retire on November 17, and a busy week is ahead of him after Supreme Court resumes operations after the Diwali vacations on November 4.

There are six important judgments pending before his farewell day of which Ayodhya-Babri Masjid title dispute case is of the highest importance. The case has been a major talking point of all major parties since the demolition of Babri masjid by Sangh Parivaar activists on Dec6, 1992. The five-judge bench headed by CJI had kept the decision pending after hearing both sides for 40 days.

The other important judgment is to review the verdict on Rafale jets. The earlier verdict giving clean chit to NDA government was challenged by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie alleging that the government had suppressed material information from the Court regarding the deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French company Dassault

The other pending judgments are RTI to CJI which raises question on whether the office of the CJI will come under the Right to Information Act(RTI),and the conspiracy plot against CJI himself in sexual allegation and a petition filed by Revenue Bar Association challenging the provisions of Finance Act 2017 affecting the powers of various tribunals like National Green Tribunal, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

A review petition on Sabarimala will also be considered for the delivery of Judgement by the CJI before retirement.