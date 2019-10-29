Asians living in UAE are at high risk of suffering a stroke: Know the reason

A survey has found that the Asian residents in the UAE show some of the highest prevalence of uncontrolled high blood pressure and smoking, which are two major risk factors for a stroke. , The survey has done ahead of World Stroke Day on Tuesday.

The survey has conducted by certified stroke management centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The survey was conducted among 1,000 residents. The survey saw 29% of Asian respondents reporting hypertension, and 23% of them saying that they smoke.

40% of stroke patients admitted to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are Asian and 46% are Middle Eastern,” said Dr Victoria Mifsud, neurologist and director of the stroke programme at the hospital.

Lack of awareness could one of the main reasons contributing to the high incidence of strokes among Asians said Dr Mounir Haider, neurosurgery specialist at Burjeel Hospital.

The UAE is known to see between 10,000 to 12,000 strokes every year, and it is the leading cause of disability in the country. Strokes are also the third leading cause of mortality.

Know more about Stroke:

A stroke occurs every hour in the UAE.

One in every four people worldwide could suffer a stroke.

10,000-12,000 people suffer from strokes in the country every year.

It is the top cause of disability and third leading cause of death.

Only 10% of stroke victims reach a hospital on time to make a full recovery.

1.9 million brain cells or neurons are lost every minute after a stroke.

Identifying a stroke:

The acronym F.A.S.T. is designed to help people identify a stroke.

F stands for abnormality or dropping of the Face.

A stands for weakness in the Arm and an inability to raise it.

S stands for slurred Speech and confusion.

T stands for Time, especially as it is of the essence when someone suffers a stroke.

Other symptoms can include an unusual and severe headache, vision loss and an unsteady walk.