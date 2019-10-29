PM Modi In Saudi Arabia, bilateral meet with King Salman today

PM Modi reached Riyadh Monday night to attend the third Future investment Initiative Forum(FIIF) meet. He is expected to hold bilateral meet with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud on Tuesday.

Ministry of external affairs spokesman, Ravish Kumar tweeted, “India and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong bilateral bonds. The age-old ties with Saudi Arabia will be stronger with this visit”. According to sources Modi and King Salman will discuss topics related to diplomacy, the Energy sector, and finance in the scheduled meet. The top leaders meet will follow a joint meet with high-level executives and ministers from both sides. A treaty on strategic partnership Council is expected to get signed after the event.

A banquet dinner is arranged in honor of PM Modi tonight at the palace.FIIF is also known as ‘Davos in the desert’ for reflecting its financial importance comparable to Davos – the Swiss ski resort where the annual World Economic Forum is held.