“Will be Maharashtra CM for 5 years, Never promised CM chair to Shivsena”,Says Devendra Fadnavis

As suspense looms over the sought of government formation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis today said that there was never a 50:50 formula between the Shivsena and BJP. He said there is no plan B for BJP in Maharashtra asserting a stalemate with allies Shivsena in talks for claiming government formation.

Shivsena had putforth a formula to share the reigning term for 2 years each between the Sena and BJP.BJP’s Fadnavis rejeted the proposition and added that he will be the CM for the next 5 years.