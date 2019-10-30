Amitabh Bachchan says sorry to fans

Legendary superstar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan has asked sorry from his fans in UAE. He said to sorry to his fans in UAE as he was not bale to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The organizers of the Sharjah International Book Fair announced on Tuesday that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is unable to fulfill his scheduled attendance at the book fair because of health issues.

Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving frequent medical attention in the past few months, and was hospitalized earlier this month.

Bachchan sent his regards to the fans who were eagerly waiting to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them.