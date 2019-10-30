Maharashtra: BJP to execute its ‘Plan B’ if Shiv Sena dumps alliance

The ruling BJP will execute its ‘Plan B’ in Maharashtra if its long-time ally Shiv Sena dumps alliance. The formation of government in Maharashtra is not started as the struggle for power between BJP and Shiv Sena is not yet come to an end.

The BJP -Shiv Sena alliance has a clear majority in the assembly. But the ongoing tussle over the share of power between the two parties has made the situation complex. If Shiv Sena refuses to support BJP in forming the government then BJP will execute its plan B.

In its plan B, BJP will stake claim to form government in the state on its own and then it will go for a floor test in the state Assembly. And after forming the government the BJP will rely on independent MLAs. BJP already has the support of 10 Independents while it is expecting the support of 5 more MLAs in the coming days.

The BJP also intends to seek voice votes in the Maharashtra Assembly after staking claim to form the government.

BJP is also looking at the possibility of banking on the Shiv Sena MLAs who wish to jump out of the party. The rebel MLAs will play a huge part in the failure or success of the BJP in the floor test.

After the support of Independents, the BJP’s tally will rise to 120, but it will still be short of getting a majority of 145. Then BJP will form a minority government in Maharashtra. BJP is the single largest party in the state Assembly with 105 seats while Shiv Sena has 56 seats.

Shiv Sena is demanding that both the allies share the Chief Minister post for 2.5 years each but e BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis to lead the coalition government for the whole five years.