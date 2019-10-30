Sanal Kumar Sasidharan withdraws film from IFFK

Award winning Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has withdrawn his award winning film ‘Chola’ from the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). He informed this on his official Facebook page.

“Chola has been invited to the Kaleidoscope section in the 24th IFFK. I am much humbled by the invitation but I have sent a mail stating that I am withdrawing the film from the festival, protesting against its overtly biased and unprofessional way of selection process in the Malayalam cinema today section. I believe that, it would be huge irresponsibility from my part to participate in the festival which is openly biased and outdated in its selection process. Chola – Movie will be released soon in theatres! I support the #Reform_The_IFFK movement, a movement initiated by my fellow film makers in Indie cinema sector, though I am not part of that movement for personal reasons”, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan wrote on Facebook.

‘Chola’ starring state award winning Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan has won rave reviews at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festival.

He has supported the ‘Reform the IFFK’. ‘Reform the IFFK’ is a social media movement led by a group of independent filmmakers against the IFFK.