Sunny Leone reacts to the criticism for copying artwork

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has been subjected social media trolls and abuse for copying an artwork for charity. The former porn actress has copied a painting originally painted by French illustrator Malika Favre.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Monday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Favre and Sunny’s painting.

“We are all for charity, but stealing an artist’s original work – without credit – and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: w* by @sunnyleone,” the snapshot was captioned.

This led actress to respond to the allegation raised against her. Sunny replied on social media that she had not copied the original artwork but was given a photograph from which she drew her painting.

“Hello. Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity”, Sunny wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help! Best of luck! Keep creating”, Sunny added

Dietsabya then shared Favre’s response to Sunny’s painting on their Instagram stories. “Sunny Leone a credit would have been the minimum… Intellectual property is a thing you know? What if I didn’t want a copy of my work to be copied by you and auctioned? The cause is commendable, the attitude not so much.”