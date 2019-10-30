TV actress Kamya Punjabi stunning in bikini : See Pics

‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress Kamya Punjabihas been making headlines over her love life lately ever since the news of her dating Delhi-based marketing professional Shalab Dang came in September. The two came out in open too by posting their romantic pictures together on social media. 40 yr old Kamya, the mommy of a 9yr old daughter named Aara, is reportedly getting married to beau Shalabh next year too. Shalabh also has a son Ishaan from his previous marriage. Kamya and Shalabh have made family trips together too and while we saw her bikini pictures setting internet on fire,

Kamya took to Instagram this afternoon and posted a fresh picture of her’s wearing a black leopard print monokini standing in water inside a pool.