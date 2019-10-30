Woman allegedly gang raped, husband killed by friends

A girl was allegedly raped whereas her husband was killed in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district.The girl alleged that two males got here to her dwelling on Monday and one among them raped her whereas the opposite killed her husband. The accused had been associates of her husband and had gone to their dwelling for a celebration.

“The woman said two men from village Sunil Kushwaha and Manoj Ahirwar came to her home on Monday. She claimed that both drank alcohol with her husband and later Sunil raped her. When her husband got to know about it, he opposed but Manoj strangled him to death.” We are attempting to arrest them,” police officer BS Sisodiya advised ANI.

The accused additionally beat her up after raping her, she claimed.