17-year-old girl becomes Police Commissioner for a day: See Video

A 17-year-old girl has fulfilled her wish to become a police commissioner. Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Telengana on Tuesday has helped 17-year-old Ramya to cherish her biggest dream.

Ramya who is studying her Inter second year is in battle against blood cancer. She has made the commissioner for one day by the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

A NGO named ‘Make a Wish’ Foundation approached Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, the commissioner of Rachakonda presenting before him the wish of Ramya.

Taking charge as Commissioner of Police (CP) of Rachakonda, Ramya said that she would like to control the law and order problems, create a friendly police atmosphere in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Mahesh Bhagwat IPS Commissioner of Rachakonda and Sudheer Babu IPS Addl Commissioner of Police Rachakonda wished Ramya a speedy recovery and presented her with a small financial help for emergencies. Ramya was given the guard of honour along with her mother A Padma.

This is second instance of fulfilling wish by CP Rachakonda. Earlier in 2017, Ehsan’s wish to become Commissioner for a day was fulfilled.