By election in West Bengal is a litmus test for BJP and TMC

The upcoming by election to Assembly seats in West Bengal is crucial for ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The by election to three assembly seats in West Bengal on November 25 and it is considered by political analysts as a litmus test of Bengal politics.

The BJP which has now emerged as a major political party in the state and has gained big electoral victory in the general elections held in May this year. BJP secured 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal which is four seats lesser than the number of seats won by the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

Now BJP is trying to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The by elections is also crucial to Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M). CPM which has ruled the state from 1977 to 2011 has been wiped out from the political scenario of the state. The two parties are facing the election together.

The three assembly seats that will go to the by elections next month are Kharagpur Sadar seat in West Midnapore district, Karimpur seat in Nadia and Kaliaganj seat in Uttar Dinajpur. These seats are currently held by the BJP, TMC and the Congress respectively.

While the by election to Kaliaganj seat was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy, the byelection to Kharagpur seat was necessitated after BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, since TMC’s MLA Mahua Moitra won the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat, a by election will take place for the Karimpur seat.