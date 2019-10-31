Man survives 28 days in sea without food and water

A man from Andaman islands who was adrift at sea for 28 days returned to home. He washed ashore near the mouth of Odisha’s Chilika lake last week

49-year-old Amrit Kujur from the Saheed Dweep had washed ashore on a battered boat at Khirisahi village near Chilika mouth.He has spent 28 days in sea.

Kujur sells grocery items and potable water to other ships from his boat. On September 28, Kujur and his friend Divyaranjan had stocked their motor boat with groceries and potable water worth Rs 5 lakh when they ran into a storm in the Andaman sea

He has survived two successive storms that pummeled his tiny vessel while the sea current propelled him 1300 km away from his home. The boat’s mast was badly damaged and the wireless communication failed. Kujur and Divyaranjan then threw their wares into the sea to reduce the weight on the boat.

While he survived an incredible journey through a hostile sea, his friend Dibyaranjan died on the way.