Seven new international airlines to operate to India

DGCA informed that seven new international airlines will operate from India during the winter schedule. This makes the total number of foreign airlines operating in the country to 86 during the period.

The new international airlines, which will operate from India during the winter schedule — from 27 October 2019 to March 28, 2020 — include Air Tanzania, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, LOT Polish, Nok Air, Nok Scoot Air, and VietJet Airlines.

Air India has planned 616 international departures per week, while IndiGo and SpiceJet have planned 572 and 229 international departures per week, respectively during the winter schedule.

Other airlines like Air India Express have planned 311 international departures per week during the winter schedule, while GoAir and Vistara have planned 91 and 28 departures per week respectively.

Indian airlines have together planned 1847 international departures per week during the winter schedule.

The number of weekly domestic flights in the upcoming winter schedule is 1.2% higher than 23,117 such flights operated during the previous winter schedule.

So far 23,403 domestic departures per week have been finalized, covering 103 airports.