Veteran communist leader passed away

Veteran communist leader Gurudas Gupta has passed away. Gurudas Gupta, a senior CPI leader was passed away at Kolkota. he was aged 83.

Gupta has been suffering from heart and kidney ailments. Gupta is survived by wife and daughter.

A longtime parliamentarian Gupta was the general secretary of AITUC. He was elected as the general secretary of AITUC in 2001. He is the national secretariat member of CPI.

Gupta was elected to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal in 1985. Then he was reelected in 1988 and 1994. He was elected to Lok Sabha from West Bengal in 2004 and 2009. He was the member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that probed 2G scam.