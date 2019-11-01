Tamil Nadu: Doctors strike continues, rejecting CM’s threat

The TN Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) and Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) indefinite strike entered its eighth day on Friday.The government doctors associations are exerting pressure on the government to approve their four point demands snubbing CM Palanisamy’s dismissal threat.CM yestreday threatened dismissal of striking doctors if they do not report to duty and recruit others in the post.

The doctors demand for TN governments action on its earlier commitment to give increments in salary and the other main demand is to recruit additional doctors keeping in view the rising number of patients and reservation in post-graduate medical courses for service doctors.

Dr RamaLingam of TNGDA said that the demands are not new and the indefinte strike is caused due to government for not keeping its written promise delivered two months ago approving the associations demands.”he is blaming us for demanding what is due to us. The demands are nothing new,” Dr Ramalingam said.All the opposition parties have extended their support to doctors including DMK and left allies.PMK an ally of AIADMK is also backing doctors demands.

Palanisamy alleged the strike is unruly and is organised by unrecognized associations and unions