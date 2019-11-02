8 foot Python found wrapped around dead woman’s neck

A 36-year-old US woman was found dead with an eight-foot-long python coiled to her neck region. The coiler was removed immediately and the attempts to resuscitate her back to life were futile. The deceased identified as Laura Hurst had a collection of more than 140 pet snakes at her home.

“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Riley, the police spokesman told the Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper. “We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy,” he added. Benton County sheriff and the deceased Laura’s immediate neighbor-Don Munson who saw first to see the Python coiled on her body, told the newspaper that her death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

Pythons are non-venomous and usually strangle their pray till out of breath by tightening the coil grip with each exhalation, eventually inducing heart failure. After the kill, they swallow their prey whole starting from the head.