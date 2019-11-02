India has decided to eliminate root causes of terrorism,says PM Modi

India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bangkok, Thailand, today, in a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the state.

Addressing members of the Indian community in Bangkok, PM Modi said his government was working to fulfil those aims that seemed impossible. “You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism,” he said.

“When decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well,” he said at the “Sawasdee PM Modi” event.

PM Modi also received a standing ovation after he referred to abrogation of Article 370 provisions. He said the ovation was for India’s Parliament and parliamentarians.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped on August 5. It had “temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir” allowing it to have its own Constitution.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government’s August 5 decision.