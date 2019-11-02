Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks MEA permission to visit Pakistan

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking permission to travel to Pakistan.

Sidhu was invited by Pakistan government to attend the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

In his letter to the MEA, Sidhu wrote, “As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots.”

The Centre has stayed firm on providing permission to only those part of India’s official delegation to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.