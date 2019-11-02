Rampur CRPF camp terror attack:Four including two Pakistani’s gets death sentence,One convict gets life term imprisonement

The court decree for the six convicts of the 12-year-old Rampur CRPF Group center camp terror attack was delivered today.

Out of six convicts, four will be sent to noose and one convict will be sentenced for life long imprisonment. Out of the four sentenced to death, two convicts- Imran Shahzad and Farook Sabaudeen aka Sherief are from POK. Jang Bahadur is sentenced to lifelong imprisonment and another Faheem is sentenced to 10 years in prison. They were brought to the court under tight security for receiving the court decree.

The Upper District Judge of Rampur, Sanjay Kumar delivered the punishment for the six convicts. The terror attack was on the New years eve of 2007 December 31 at around 2:30 am when infiltrators entered the CRPF group center camp and went on a killing spree. Seven CRPF soldiers were killed together with one rickshaw man sleeping near the camp premises.