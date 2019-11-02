Robotic surgery facility inaugurated at Centre-run hospital

A robotic surgery facility was opened for public at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. According to an official statement, Safdarjung Hospital is the first central government-run healthcare institution to have this latest facility.

Robotic surgery has the advantage of providing minimally invasive surgery, reducing significantly morbidity and mortality of critically ill, cancer and kidney failure patients.

The operating time also decreases resulting in improvement in turnover of patients and decrease in waiting list of patients for surgery significantly, it said.