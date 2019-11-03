Holidays for private sector in 2020 announced in UAE

The UAE cabinet has approved the holidays calendar for both private and public sector in UAE for the 2019-2020.

According to the cabinet decision November 9 this year will be a holiday on account of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). December 1 will be a holiday for Commemoration day and December 2-3 will be holidays fro National Day.

The public and private sector will get 14 holidays in the year 2020.

The list of holidays for 2020 is as follows:

1. New Year: January 1(1 day)

2. Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 – Shawwal 3( Four days of holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, a five-day holiday if Ramadan has 30 days)

3. Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 (1 day)

4. Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12 (3 days)

5. Islamic New Year: August 23 (i day)

6. Birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH): October 29 (1 day)

7. Commemoration Day: December 1 (1 day)

8. National Day: December 2-3(2 days)