“I have never been on a real date. It will be fun to go out with someone”: Reveals actress

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has broke up with her longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. After the breakup the actress is setting the temperatures high by sharing her hot photos on social media.

Recently in an interview given for a daily the actress revealed that she was never been on real date.

“I have never been on a real date. It will be fun to go out with someone to a fancy restaurant for a candlelit dinner, be serenaded, then, dropped home…You know, the works. But for now, I’m happy hanging out with my girlfriends, dressing up for myself telling the girl in the mirror that she looks good and that everything is going to be ok” said Ileana.