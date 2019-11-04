Five year old girl falls in to 50 feet deep borewell in Karnal

The menace of unguarded borewells claims many innocent lives in India, with no strict enforcement in place to regulate the human bug traps.The tragic memories of Sujith Wilson- a two year old toddler who lost after fighting for life in a 100 feet borewell without food and water has not faded that an another such incident occurred in Karnal. A five year old girl fell in to an unguarded 50 feet deep borewell while playing in the field belonging to her family.

She fell in the bore well belonging to her family while playing in the fields on November 3 evening in Gharaunda area, a police official said. After her family realized that she was missing, they launched a search for the child, but then found that she had fallen into the bore well, he said.

The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. Later, the NDRF was also informed, the official said.An audio recording of her parents is played to soothe the crying girl.