GoAir offers flight tickets in cheaper rate in new flash sale

The budget airliner in India GoAir has launched a ‘flash sale’ of flight tickets at a cheaper rate. The domestic airliner is announced this flash sale as a part to celebrate its 14th anniversary.

GoAir is offering flight tickets from the range of Rs.1214 on domestic routes and Rs.6714 on international routes. The offer will be open from November 6. This offer is valid for travel between 13 November and 31 December 2019.

The special fares are applicable on bookings on its website ‘www.goair.in’ or its mobile app.

GoAir operates 25 domestic destinations and 8 international destination. The airliner at present operates 330 daily flights and carried around 13.27 lakh passengers in the month of September 2019.