Hong Kong politician’s ear bitten off by protestor in mall attack

A pro-democratic protestor turned violent and wounded several people with knife and bit-off part of the ear of a politician who tried to intervene.The man turned violent when riot police rounded the area in a raid to curb unruly protestors targetting malls, which are a usual hide out for protestors.

The bloody attack erupted outside one of those shopping complexes, Cityplaza on Hong Kong Island. Local media said the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China.

Television footage showed the man biting the ear of district councilor Andrew Chiu, who had tried to stop him from leaving after the stabbings. The attacker was then badly beaten up by a crowd before police arrived. Five people were injured, two critically and two seriously,a witness said.