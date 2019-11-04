Malayali who won Dh15 million ‘Big Ticket’ gets his own number wrong, can’t be reached

Sreenu Sreedharan Nair, the Malayali who has won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle can not be contacted on phone. The organizers of the Big Ticker raffle has tried to contact him but can not get in touch with him as he has wrote his number wrong.

Congratulations to SREENU SREEDHARAN NAIR, from India, with winning ticket no. 098165. He won AED 15 Million in The Fantastic 15 Million series 209. Visit www.bigticket.ae and follow us on social media. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ? ?????????, ????

There were two contact numbers given on the ticket. When called one number, the person who took the phone said that he did not know any one in this name. When contacted on the the second number the person can be heard saying the Nair was not there. The Big Ticket team has informed that they will try to contact the winner later.

The draw of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle was held at Abu Dhabi airport on Sunday. The Indian national named Sreenu Sreedharan Nair has won UAE Dirham 15 million. Sreenu has bought the ticket number 098165 on October 20. Sreenu Sreedharan Nair is not a UAE resident and he lives in India. All the 10 prizes were won by Indian nationals.