Navjot Singh Sidhu gets formal invitation from Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formally invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, which will be held on November 9. In a letter by Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah the invitation was extended.

“Please find an invitation for Navjot Singh Sidhu from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor, Narowal, Pakistan, on Saturday, 9 November 2019,” read the letter.