Nayanthara reveals her biggest mistake: Find out

South Indian actress Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actress has called ‘Lady Superstar’ and ‘Thalaivi’ by her fans. The actress is very selective in choosing her films and also very much selective in giving interviews.

Recently in an interview given the actress has revealed her biggest mistake in her film career. In an interview given to Mirchi9, the actress has revealed that her biggest mistake in her career was acting in the film ‘Ghajini’.

‘Ghajini’, the blockbuster Tamil film directed by A.R.Murugadoss was released in 2005. The film had Surya and Asin in the lead roles. The film was remaked in Hindi and Aamir Khan and Asin played the lead roles.

Nayanthara revelaed that she was not given the role promised and she was felt cheated. She said that she repent in doing that film. The story that was narrated to her was quite different from what was the final product.