Release date Gautam Menon's 'Enai Noki Paayum Thotta' announced

Nov 4, 2019, 05:29 pm IST
The release date of much hyped and much awaited Tamil film directed by Gautam Menon ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thotta’ announced. The release date of the film was announced by Gautam Menon on social media.

The film staring Dhanush will be released on November 29. ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thotta’ was earlier scheduled to release on September 6. The film has Megha Akash as the female lead.

Gautam Menon also informed that his another film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ starring Vikram is alos heading towards the release. The shooting and release of both the films were postponed due to financial crisis.

He also announced that his nex tfilm will be with Varun, the nephew of Ishari K Ganesh. The film is titled ‘Joshua:Imaipol Kaaka’.

