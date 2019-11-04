Release date Gautam Menon’s ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thotta’ announced

The release date of much hyped and much awaited Tamil film directed by Gautam Menon ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thotta’ announced. The release date of the film was announced by Gautam Menon on social media.

The film staring Dhanush will be released on November 29. ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thotta’ was earlier scheduled to release on September 6. The film has Megha Akash as the female lead.

Thanking @isharikganesh sir for helping me 'realise my vision' & for coming on board to release #ENPT.

He saw ENPT & liked it & we've agreed to take a journey forward together. More announcements to follow.

JOSHUA is not YOHAN but an equally big idea that needed a big producer

Gautam Menon also informed that his another film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ starring Vikram is alos heading towards the release. The shooting and release of both the films were postponed due to financial crisis.

It's been exciting to film a complete action flick with my hero Varun who's pulled off some stylish action sequences and is ready to do more. #Joshua Imai pol kaakha..

And this action wouldn't have been possible without my stunt director Yannick Ben. Thank you team Joshua

He also announced that his nex tfilm will be with Varun, the nephew of Ishari K Ganesh. The film is titled ‘Joshua:Imaipol Kaaka’.