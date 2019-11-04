Shah Rukh Khan to team up with National award winning Tamil filmmaker

It is almost confirmed that Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is going to team up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next. The film has been titled as ‘Sanki’. The announcement was come on Saturday, the 54th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan.

But now a new rumor spreads that no only Atlee bu Shah Rukh Khan is going to team up with another Tamil filmmaker also. The rumor ignited after a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with National award winning Tamil director Vettrimaaran has surfaced on internet.

Vettrimaaran has met Shah Rukh Khan on Mumbai on his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan has last acted in the film directed by Anand L Rai titled ‘Zero’ which hitted screens last year and was a huge disaster.

Vettrimaaran’s last film ‘Asuran’ starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier has been one of the biggest blockbuster in Tamil film industry.