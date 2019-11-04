Shivsena gets closer to NCP and congress, Fadnavis to hold talks with Amit Shah

With BJP-Shivsena locked up in a stalemate, and BJP threatening a presidential rule in Maharashtra Shivsena is set to forge a new alliance with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and in sidelines the Congress.

The Sena and BJP talks were stalled over the 50:50 division of reign term to which incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis vehemently disagreed.The pre-poll agreements were also viewed on different angles with BJP saying the talks of sharing chief minister ship for the tenure was never agreed by BJP and Sena alleging BJP is making a backfoot.The spat between the allies took a bitter turn when state BJP thretened to impose presidential rule in the state to which Sena replied in its mouth piece Saamna “President is not in your pocket” and democracy should prevail in its editorial column.

The Saamna yesterday figured out different possibilities of formation in government in Maharashtra in which BJP figures no where.Shivsena leader Sanjat Raut-second in line to Thackeray said that the Sena will forge an alliance with NCP and the Congress would be backing the government making 170 seats -the half-way mark in the 288-seat House is 145.In his column Rok Thok Raut said an alliance with NCP and Congress is necessary for the better good of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile CM Fadnavis will hold talks with BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.It is reported that Fadnavis is softening his stand for Chief minister ship to set Sena alliance now.But official records say Maharastra CM’s Delhi visit is for asking relief for farmers which falls under Amit Shah’s ministry.

NCP and Congress top leaders are also holding talks on Monday at Delhi for possibilities in Maharashtra.