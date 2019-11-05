Dalit youth stripped, flogged after argument with restaurant owner: Video

A group people had physically assaulted two young men who were Dalits. The incident took place on Sunday night in Ahmedabad.

The young Dalit men was stripped and flogged while the another was abused and assaulted by a group of men at a roadside restaurant in Sabarmati Tol Naka area of Ahmedabad .

The video of the incident has been spreading like a wild fire on social media. One of the youth has been admitted in civil hospital. He is under critical condition. The other youth, who had received injuries, was not hospitalised.

The incident took place at an eatery around 7.30 pm when two Dalit youths Pragnesh Parmar and Jayesh arrived at the restaurant. In the video that went viral on social media, one youth is seen being stripped and beaten with sticks.

The incident took place after an argument that ensued between the restaurant owner and Pragnesh after which the two youths were beaten up with sticks by the family members and friends of the restaurant owner.

“I will declare a Gujarat Bandh if the police does not arrest the perpetrators in 24 hours who attempted lynching of two Dalit youth in Ahmedabad yesterday night. Don’t think Dalits are cowards: we believe in Constitution!”Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani tweeted with the video.

An FIR has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of Prevention’s of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.