‘I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older’: Reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday. The ‘King of Bollywood’ has received overwhelming birthday wishes from his friends and fans all across the globe. The ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood has now come with his gratitude and thanks for all the love he got on his birthday.

And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all pic.twitter.com/vG5WWVfjGx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2019

“And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Earlier on his birthday, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the name of the actor. The actor has shared a video on his Instagram page of it. In the video, people can be seen watching the fabulous fountain show along with a song in the background from his movie ‘Om Shanti Om’.