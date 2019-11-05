Jayalaitha Biopic: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut learns Bharatanatyam: Video

The shooting for the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalaitha is progressing. The film titled

‘Thalaivi’ is directed by A.L.Vijay. National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is portraying the role of Jayalaitha in the film.

Now a video shared by the team of the actress on social media is becoming viral. In the video the actress can be seen learning south-Indian classical dance ‘Bharatanatyam’. The video is shoot at Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana can be seen wearing purple-colored track pants and a t-shirt as she sways with her dance instructor on the beats.

‘Thalaivi’ is all set to release in 2020. Kangana’s another film named ‘Panga’ which is releasing on January 24, 2020.